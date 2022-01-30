Colorado downs the Sabres, 4-1

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, front, drives past Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) – Buffalo couldn’t string two wins together on back-to-back nights, as the Colorado Avalanche used a strong second period to take down the Sabres, 4-1. Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves in his first game back since November 29th, but the toughest part of the night came in the second period.

With the score tied at one, the Avalanche scored the go-ahead goal when Nazem Kadri sent in his 18th of the season. The goal came with some controversy, though.

Sabres head coach Don Granato and forward Kyle Okposo argued that one of Kadri’s teammates executed a hand pass before getting the puck to Kadri. The argument was that the play should have been blown dead prior to the shot, thus taking the goal off the board. The referees reviewed the play and determined it was a good goal, and the Avalanche took a 2-1 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Colorado added another one when Mikko Rantanen scored to make it 3-1. The Avalanche added an empty-net goal in the 3rd period to give them the 4-1 lead.

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for Buffalo in the second period. With the team down 1-0, Cozens got the puck in front of the net from Jeff Skinner and knocked it in.

Buffalo moves to 14-23-7 on the season. Up next they face the Las Vegas Golden Knights on the road on Tuesday night. Puck drops at 10.