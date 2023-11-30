BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ConnectLife is giving away vouchers for Sabres tickets to those who donate blood in December.

Anyone who participates during the month will get a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game.

“ConnectLife’s pivotal role within our community remains steadfast, and their vision and values seamlessly mirror our own,” Sabres VP of Business Development Joe Foy said.

In addition to ticket vouchers, every donor will also be entered into a raffle for a “Sabres Game Day Experience.” That includes four 100-level tickets, a couple of Zamboni rides, a prize pack with an autographed mini helmet and passes to the hallway where players walk out.

Founded as the Organ Procurement Agency of Western New York in 1981, ConnectLife rebranded under its current name in 2019. The organization says it is “the primary supplier of blood products for over 75% of the WNY community.”

If you’re interested in making a donation, you can search for a blood drive near you here.