BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Craig Anderson has won half of the games he has started for the Sabres over the past two seasons, but his contributions to the team have extended beyond the goaltender’s crease.

Anderson, at 41 the oldest player in the NHL this season, has been selected by members of the local Professional Hockey Writers Association as Buffalo’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy awarded for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

In his 20th NHL season, Anderson has compiled a 10-11-2 record with a .908 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average. He is 27-23-4 with a .902 SV% and 3.09 GAA across two seasons with the Sabres. The veteran among four goalies on Buffalo’s roster, Anderson has taken on a mentorship role for rookies Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi.

“I think those things matter to Craig, that he’s part of our young guys,” Sabres coach Don Granato said earlier this season. “Craig has done a really good job of imparting some of his wisdom on them and helping them see the simple in what otherwise might feel complex to situations.”

Anderson last started in goal for the Sabres on March 21 against Nashville. He returned to practice last week following an injury absence and could make his final start in Buffalo’s last regular season home game Thursday against his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

Having previously won the Masterton Trophy in 2017 with Ottawa, Anderson could become the third Sabres player to win the award, following Don Luce (1975) and Pat LaFontaine (1995).

The winner will be announced during the NHL Awards on June 26.