Dahlin, Asplund and Olofsson among eight placed in Sabres’ COVID protocol

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As if the injuries weren’t bad enough, now the Sabres are dealing with multiple names on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. Saturday night, the team announced Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Asplund, Victor Olofsson and assistant coach Matt Ellis would be placed on the league’s COVID list. The team also placed four others on the list, but didn’t directly identify the names. They were known simply as “members of the traveling party.”

Head coach Don Granato announced after morning skate on Saturday that they had multiple players and staff members test positive for COVID-19. They were retested, and as of now it appears the eight mentioned above tested positive the second time around as well.

Granato seemed to indicate that those that tested positive today felt “normal” which means they could be ready to go in less than a week when they’re allowed to return to practice.

Goaltender Michael Houser was placed on the list Friday, meaning there are now four guys out of the lineup for at least five days. This also means they won’t be available for the team’s three-game road trip out west. Assuming there aren’t any worse conditions, all players should be eligible to return to the team for next Thursday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sabres are also dealing with a litany of goaltender injuries. They activated Craig Anderson off injured reserve and also activated Dustin Tokarski from non-roster status.

Forward Kyle Okposo also was activated off IR, and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald was recalled from the taxi squad.

Buffalo is set to play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday as part of the road trip.