BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres center Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for December on Sunday.

Thompson tied for second in the league with 13 goals and 22 points in 11 games. Highlighted by a record-tying five goals and six points in a win at Columbus on Dec. 5, the 25-year-old Thompson earned consecutive NHL Second Star of the Week accolades. Thompson had three game-winning goals and a plus-12 rating during the month.

Through 34 games this season, Thompson ranks second in the NHL with 27 goals, and fifth with 51 points. Thompson received a seven-year, $50 million contract extension after scoring 38 goals last year. In 80 games played during 2022, Thompson tallied 53 goals and 99 points.

Buffalo had an 8-2-1 record in December and brings a season-best six-game win streak into Sunday night’s game at Ottawa.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid were the NHL’s First and Second Stars of the Month.

Ovechkin surpassed 800 career goals and moved in front of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. He matched Thompson with 13 goals and 22 points in four more December games, leading the Capitals to an 11-2-2 record.

McDavid, the NHL’s scoring leader, had 14 goals and 31 points in 15 games, during which the Oilers went 7-6-2.

***

Buffalo loaned Eric Comrie to Rochester for a conditioning assignment, and the goaltender made 34 saves in a 3-2 win Saturday against Toronto that was the AHL club’s sixth in a row.

Comrie missed more than six weeks with a lower body injury sustained in the Sabres’ game at Ottawa on Nov. 16. Craig Anderson finished that game against his former team, and was expected to start Sunday night in goal.

Buffalo’s third goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has won four in a row. Since getting called up following Comrie’s injury, the 23-year-old Luukkonen is 7-3-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. Comrie is 4-7-0 with a 3.62 GAA and .887 SV% this season.