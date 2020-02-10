Despite 3rd Period Push, Sabres Fall To Anaheim 3-2

Buffalo Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres fell into a three goal deficit in the first period, and despite a late game push and controlling the shots in the final twenty minutes, they were unable to get over the hump. With the 3-2 loss to the Ducks, the Sabres have lost three of their last four games.

Anaheim’s first goal came just after the 6:00 mark in the first period on a pretty passing sequence that was finished off by Jakob Silfverberg. The Ducks’ second goal came less than four minutes later on a feed from Rickard Rakell to Ryan Getslaf. Just over a minute later, Anaheim made it 3-0 off a bouncer from Nick Ritchie.

Late in the period Johan Larsson gave the Sabres a spark when he forced a turnover and capitalized on a breakaway to cut the lead to 3-1.

The score stayed the same until midway through the second period on the Sabres power play. Rasmus Dahlin blasted a shot from the blue line that beat Ryan Miller, and Buffalo pulled within one. The Sabres out-shot Anaheim 15-5 in the final frame, and rang multiple pucks off the post, but they weren’t able to find the back of the net.

Jonas Johansson finished the afternoon with 25 saves. Buffalo plays host to Detroit Tuesday night at 7pm.