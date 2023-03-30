BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Devon Levi watch has reached its next stage: Sabres fans will get the chance to watch the touted rookie goaltender play in an NHL game.

Levi, the top goalie prospect in the Sabres organization, will make his professional debut starting Friday night against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center, a team spokesperson confirmed during Thursday’s practice.

The 21-year-old Levi signed with the Sabres on March 17 following a stellar two seasons playing for Northeastern University. He received the Mike Richter Award as the best goalie in NCAA Division I, and is a finalist for the honor again following his junior season. He is a two-time nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, the top honor in college hockey. Levi’s career save percentage in college was .942, the second-best mark of all-time, just ahead of former Sabres star Ryan Miller, a Hobey Baker Award winner.

The former seventh-round draft pick was acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Sam Reinhart trade in July 2021.

Goaltending has been a thorn in the Sabres’ side for much of the season, but particularly down the stretch run. Since Feb. 1, Buffalo ranks 31st in the NHL in save percentage, with the team’s three goalies combing for a .872.

Time will tell if Levi is able to buck that trend and help keep the team’s dim playoff hopes alive.

Buffalo’s plan to start Levi on Friday night was first reported by former NHL goaltender Kevin Weekes from NHL Network.

News 4’s Adam Gorski contributed to this report.