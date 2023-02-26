BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson set his intention in preseason to score 40 goals this season. Reaching that threshold with 24 games left to play, the Sabres All-Star center has recalibrated his individual goals for the season.

Ending the NHL’s longest postseason drought after 11 years was never the stated goal for Buffalo this season. But a playoff spot is well within reach now, and the Sabres recognize that goal is now in their shooting range.

“At the beginning of the year we just wanted to focus on getting better each and every day. I think that’s still our main focus,” Thompson said after becoming the 14th player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season during the Sabres’ 7-4 win against the Capitals on Sunday. “But now that we’ve got a taste for it, we are right there, I think it just makes that much hungrier to achieve that goal.

Dylan Cozens had a hat trick and an assistas the Sabres overcame the injury absence of top players Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin to win their third consecutive game to solidify their position in the playoff race.

Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored as the Sabres went on another scoring spree in their retro “goat head” jerseys at KeyBank Center. Buffalo is 7-0-1 this season when wearing its back-and-red throwbacks, having scored at least six goals in each victory.

The Sabres (31-23-4) moved into eight place in the Eastern Conference with 66 standings points, one more than the Penguins with an additional game in hand, as they push to end the longest postseason drought in history at 11 seasons. The Capitals, Panthers and Red Wings each have 64 points, but with more games played than the Sabres.

“You know we had a big disappointment our last time here. I know the guys felt that and, again, it’s a very competitive group,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “They look in the mirror and know they needed to be better than their last game here, specifically, and took it to heart.”

Rookie Jack Quinn, who took Tuch’s place on the Sabres’ top line, tallied two assists, as did Casey Mittelstadt. Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for his second victory in five starts this month.

The sixth sellout crowd in Buffalo’s 28th home game of the season tossed hats on the ice when Cozens tallied his 23rd goal of the season and his first career hat trick with 8:08 remaining in the third period. Cozen’s four points also set a career high.

Following back-to-back wins at Tampa Bay and Florida this week, Buffalo snapped a three-game skid at home in which it had been outscored 18-6. The Sabres are 4-7 at home in 2023, and 12-15-2 on the season.

With Tuch set to miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury, the Sabres recalled Hinostroza from Rochester. In his first game with the Sabres since Jan. 14, Hinostroza scored his first goal of the season. He also had an assist on Cozens’ third goal.

Dahlin is day-to-day, requiring rest for an unspecified injury he has been playing through, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said before Sunday’s game.

Skinner, Girgensons and Hinostroza scored in a span of 4:18 to give the Sabres a 5-2 lead midway through the second period and chase Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Thompson became Buffalo’s 14th player with 40 goals in a season when he scored unassisted in the first period. It’s the 26th instance of Sabres player scoring 40, and in Thompson’s 58th game, the fifth fastest in franchise history.

Cozens opened the scoring midway through the first period. Mittelstadt fed Cozens in the high slot to record his 100th career point in his 177th NHL game. The 22-year-old center scored his second goal on a partial breakaway set up by Quinn. It was the Sabres’ fourth goal in seven minutes of the second period.

Buffalo’s next game is at home Tuesday night against Columbus.