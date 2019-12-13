Eichel Extends Points Streak to NHL Leading 15 Games, Sabres Defeat Preds 4-3

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night.
Despite outshooting the Predators 11-6 midway through the first period, Buffalo trailed 1-0 after Matt Duchene lit the lamp for Nashville just :57 seconds into the game.
Jimmy Vesey would hit a career milestone tallying his 100th NHL point as he tied things up at 1-1. Vesey redirected the puck in front of the net off a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen.
However, Nashville regained the lead less than a minute later when Colton Sissons netted his seventh goal of the season. The Predators headed into the break with a 2-1 lead.
Jack Eichel continued his hot streak, as he rang home a filthy shot off the crossbar and the post to tie the game 2-2. The goal was the captain’s 21st of the season, and extended his league-leading points streak to 15 games.
Still in the second period, Eichel netted his 22nd of the year on a tip in from Henri Jokiharju’s shot to give Buffalo the 3-2 lead. Nashville would once again tie the game when Ryan Johansen snuck the puck five-hole past Linus Ullmark.
After a relatively back and forth beginning to the third period, Victor Olofsson embodied the mantra “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. ” The rookie missed on his first opportunity to beat, Saros, but collected his own rebound and put it past the Nashville netminder to give Buffalo the 4-3 lead.
Buffalo now extends their win streak to three straight games, and has points in nine of their last 11 games. The Sabres kick off a three game road trip Saturday against the Islanders.