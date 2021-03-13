Eichel out for the foreseeable future, Cozens remains day-to-day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger started this morning’s press conference with an injury update on two of the team’s key players.

Krueger said captain Jack Eichel will be out for the foreseeable future and center Dylan Cozens remains day-to-day.

Due to the nature of both their injuries, Krueger told members of the media there is no fixed date when either will return.

When asked what his level of concern is regarding Eichel’s return this season, Krueger said, “of course, Jack Eichel is an absolute elite player in this league who drives, when he’s healthy, a lot of the power that makes the Sabres a threat to other teams on a given night. Now we need to work together, but my focus is truly from here forward is on the group that’s here.”