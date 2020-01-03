Eichel Scores Game Winner, Sabres Snaps Losing Streak

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres pulled off the comeback Thursday night to snap their four game losing streak, and defeat Edmonton 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo trailed 2-0 after seven minutes of play, but less than two minutes after the Oilers scored their second goal, Curtis Lazar tallied his third goal of the season to put Buffalo on the board.

After a scoreless second period, Sam Reinhart evened things up less than three minutes into the third period, when he tipped in a shot from Zach Bogosian. The tying goal was Reinhart’s 100th career NHL goal.

Overtime would be needed to decide a winner in the first game of the decade for both teams, and after a flurry of a sequence in Edmonton’s zone, the Sabres were awarded a penalty shot.

Jack Eichel buried the opportunity for his 26th goal of the season, giving the Sabres the 3-2 win.

Buffalo plays host to Florida on Saturday, January 4th at 1pm