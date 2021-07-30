Eichel’s rift with Sabres deepens in contradicting GM Adams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel’s representatives released a statement to The Associated Press saying “the process is not working,” in further opening a deepening rift between the Buffalo Sabres captain and the team. Agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli contradicted general manager Kevyn Adams by saying the Sabres went against their own medical staff’s recommendation in determining artificial disk replacement surgery was required to repair a herniated disk that sidelined the player for the final two months of the season. The agents also wrote they fully anticipated Eichel would be traded before the start of the NHL’s free agency period, which opened on Wednesday. The Sabres declined to respond.
