BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eric Comrie made 40 saves for the Sabres in Thursday night’s 6-3 win at Calgary, following his career-high 46 saves in a 4-2 victory in his hometown of Edmonton.

In doing so Comrie became the first goaltender in Sabres history to record 40 or more saves in consecutive wins.

Comrie, who signed with the Sabres in free agency, has stopped 86 of 91 shots he’s faced over the past two games, good for a .945 save percentage. Signed in free agency to complement 41-year-old goalie Craig Anderson, the 27-year-old Comrie has a .934 save percentage in starting the past three games for the Sabres (3-0-1).

Combined with Anderson’s 36 saves on 37 shots faced in the opening win, Buffalo’s goalies have combined for a .942 save percentage and 2.25 goals-against average through the first four games of the season.