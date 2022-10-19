EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his third goal of the season for the Sabres (2-1-0), becoming the seventh defenseman in NHL history with a goal in each of his team’s first three games.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win and that’s what this league is all about,” Dahlin said. “We just dug in and played solid in the third period and he kept us in the game. It was a really good team effort and we have a lot of guys that come in here and compete hard, so it’s really good for the future.”

JJ Peterka got his second goal and extended his point streak to three games. Tage Thompson tallied his first goal after leading the Sabres with 38 last season. Alex Tuch added an empty-netter for his second of the year.

Comrie made 22 of his saves in the third period, allowing a goal to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 1:33 remaining. Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers (1-2-0) in the opening period.

The 27-year-old goalie, whose brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000-03, relished playing in goal in his hometown.

“It was great, but it’s just two points and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against and what’s going on whether my family is in town,” Comrie said. “I’m just going out there with this group of guys and giving it all I have for this group, no matter where it is or when it is.

“Our D core did an awesome job of making sure everything was to the outside, everything was taken care of and props to them, they were awesome out there all night tonight.”

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period when Thompson danced around defenders and made a nice move at the net to slide the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Sabres made it 3-1 early in the second when Vinnie Hinostroza sprang Peterka for a breakaway and he put it through Skinner’s legs.

Buffalo continues its four-game road trip Thursday night at Calgary.