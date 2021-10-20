ESPN commentator promises everyone a beer if KeyBank Center sells out on Friday

Buffalo Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski (31) celebrates a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes following a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ESPN commentator John Buccigross wants to see Sabres fans fill the stands this Friday when the Bruins come to town.

And if they do, they’ll be able to enjoy a free beer. That’s the promise Buccigross made on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Fill the barn Friday night for Me and Cally on ESPN+,” He wrote. “If it’s a sellout I’ll buy everybody a beer! Bourbon for me.”

The Sabres are on a hot streak as the season gets going. So far, they’ve won all three games they’ve played, starting 3-0-0 for the first time since 2008.

Their most recent victory came during Tuesday night’s 5-2 game against the Vancouver Canucks. Their Friday game against the Bruins starts at 7 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

