BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NHL regular season begins in less than a month, but you don’t have to wait that long to catch some of the Sabres’ top prospects in action.

The 2023 Prospects Challenge begins Friday at LECOM Harborcenter, showing off the Sabres and five other NHL teams’ top prospects in a number of games over the course of three days. Here’s everything you need to know:

What Sabres are playing in the Prospects Challenge?

The Sabres released their roster for this year’s tournament on Tuesday, featuring five former first-round picks and a handful of other draft selections and Rochester Americans. You can see the full squad below:

Forwards (15)

Zach Benson, LW, No. 9

Filip Cederqvist, LW, No. 49

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, C, No. 29

Damien Giroux, C, No. 60

Aleksandr Kisakov, LW, No. 52

Tyson Kozak, C, No. 48

Jiri Kulich, C, No. 20

Dominick Mersch, C, No. 86

Ethan Miedema, LW, No. 95

Olivier Nadeau, RW, No. 54

Viktor Neuchev, LW, No. 79

Isak Rosen, RW, No. 63

Matt Savoie, C, No. 93

Lawson Sherk, C, No. 56

Graham Slaggert, C, No. 67

Defensemen (8)

Chris Jandric, LHD, No. 44

Ryan Johnson, LHD, No. 33

Vsevolod Komarov, RHD, No. 76

Mats Lindgren, LHD, No. 83

Zach Metsa, RHD, No. 73

Nikita Novikov, LHD, No. 91

Norwin Panocha, LHD, No. 74

Nicolas Savoie, LHD, No. 45

Goalies (2)

Josh Fleming, G, No. 35

Scott Ratzlaff, G, No. 34

What teams are in the Prospects Challenge?

Alongside the Sabres, top prospects from the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will also be participating.

What’s the Prospects Challenge schedule?

Tripleheaders will headline the three-day event at Harborcenter.

Friday, Sept. 15

Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

How can I attend/watch the Prospects Challenge?

You can find ticket information for this year’s Prospects Challenge here.

Those unable to attend can watch a live stream of the Sabres’ games on the team’s YouTube channel.