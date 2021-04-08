First and third periods sink Sabres in 6-3 loss

New Jersey devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and goalie Aaron Dell (47) celebrate the team’s 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The bookend periods were too much for the Sabres. All six of the goals they allowed came in the first and third which led to the 6-3 loss. Players said they were out of sync and a bit outworked against New Jersey.

“I think that was the first game in a little bit that here, probably in the last six that we really have kind of gotten away from what we’ve tried to have as our identity and we just didn’t execute tonight, it starts with me,” forward Kyle Okposo said. “I’ve got to be better and I think, I think everybody knows that that one wasn’t our best.”

They jumped out to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when Victor Olofsson found the back of the net thanks to a pass from Henri Jokiharju. New Jersey responded with a pair of Power Play goals to take a 2-1 lead before the game even hit the five minute mark.

“It just seemed that throughout the game, stretches we weren’t executing at a high enough level,” forward Jeff Skinner said.

One positive to take from the loss, they clawed their way back to a tie in the second with goals from Tage Thompson and Skinner. That made it 3-3 after two.

New Jersey came right out and score two unanswered goals to take a 5-3 lead late in the game. They added another empty net goal to take the 6-3 win.

“Kind of weird game obviously just a little inconsistent there at times, but I think that’s a good thing about the schedule is that we’ve got a quick turnaround so we’re just gonna have a short memory and try to find a way to move on,” Thompson said. “I think we’ve been playing pretty good hockey as of late so we’ve just got to focus on that and keep moving forward.”

The Sabres play the Washington Capitals at home on Friday at 7 p.m.