First Sabres tickets go on sale Thursday for season-ticket holders, Friday for public

Goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Buffalo Sabres gets a fist bump from fans as he makes his way to the ice for the pre-game skate before the NHL hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center during the pre-game skate at KeyBank Center on January 11, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. (Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres will begin selling tickets Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began.

Season ticket holders will have the first shot at tickets, which will be made available for the March 20 contest against the Boston Bruins.

The team’s announcement Wednesday comes after the organization said in late February fans will be allowed back in KeyBank Center at 10% capacity for certain home games.

The Sabres said season ticket holders will be contacted directly with details on how to purchase. Ticket sales to the general public begin at 2 p.m. Friday.

The organization said fans who attend will have to provide a negative molecular PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

The Sabres say they teamed up with Quest Diagnostics to assist fans with COVID-19 testing.

Fans can schedule their molecular PCR test with Quest Diagnostics at multiple locations throughout Western New York. After buying a ticket, fans will be emailed a link to a registration site and code that they can use to schedule their test, which costs $64 if scheduled through Quest Diagnostics. All scheduling and payments for testing will be done directly through Quest Diagnostics.* *The cost of the testing purchased through this website is solely your financial responsibility. Please note that QuestDirect is unable to provide you with a receipt that contains the basic information generally required by health plans for reimbursement. The Buffalo Sabres

The team also says fans will need to download the CLEAR app to verify their identity and link their COVID-19 test results. For complete information on protocols, click here.

The Sabres earned a point Tuesday in a shootout loss to the Flyers, which ended a streak of six straight regulation losses.