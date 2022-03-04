BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Things looked bleak for the Sabres in the third period. After starting off with a 2-1 lead, they allowed back-to-back goals from the Minnesota Wild to fall behind 3-2 with 15 minutes to go in the game. It seemed like they’d let another one slip away after entering the final period with a lead, but the Sabres were able to rally and come away with the win.

Jeff Skinner scored two straight goals in the final 10 minutes, and Victor Olofsson sent home an empty-netter to put the Sabres on top 5-3. Minnesota got a late goal, but Buffalo held on to take the 5-4 win.

“…you don’t really want to give it up, but when you come back it’s a good feeling,” Skinner said.

According to the players, the big turning point in the game wasn’t a goal, but a fight from Casey Fitzgerald. The young defenseman got into a scrap with Minnesota’s Mason Shaw. Teammates said that moment gave them some energy after allowing the two goals.

“Great job by Fitzy there,” Skinner said. “He provides a little bit of a spark for us I think. I thought we did a good job responding.”

“Fitzy’s been playing hard for us since he got here,” forward Kyle Okposo said. “I can’t say enough about how he has played, how he has battled, how he has competed and it was a great fight tonight.”

Head coach Don Granato said the team played with a different energy after that. He also said he felt they didn’t have much rhythm in the first 40-50 minutes, but said he “loved” the finish in the final 10 minutes.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt said the team continued to talk on the bench about getting back into the game after they fell behind.

“On the bench everyone is saying, I don’t wanna get explicit, but just start over and keep going, let’s get moving,” Mittelstadt said. “Obviously you saw it. [Skinner] makes a couple of great plays and obviously that’s what he does. It’s fun to watch and it was nice for us to rally and get one there.”

This is just the second time this season the Sabres have trailed in the third period and come back to win. The last time that happened, in December, against the Minnesota Wild. Buffalo’s back on the ice at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.