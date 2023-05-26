TAMPERE, Finland (WIVB) — The IIHF World Championship began on May 12 with five Buffalo Sabres representing their home countries. Two weeks later, all five still remain in medal contention ahead of Saturday’s semifinals.

Three Canadians (Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs and Devon Levi) alongside Alex Tuch (United States) and JJ Peterka (Germany) will all play for their chance at international glory. Canada will take on Latvia, who’s made a surprise run to the semis, while Tuch and Peterka will square off in the other semifinal with a spot in the Gold Medal Game on the line for the U.S. and Germany.

There’s a 75 percent chance a Buffalo Sabre becomes a world champion, and the possibility of four Sabres taking part in Sunday’s Gold Medal Game exists.

If Canada wins, there will be a chance for all five Sabres to walk away with a medal, whether it be gold, silver or bronze.

Peterka has made the most of his opportunity to play in a big spot for the Germans, tallying five goals and 10 points, the latter of which leads his team, in eight games. His nifty move in the slot followed by a wrist shot that found the corner proved to be the game-winner in Germany’s quarterfinal win over Switzerland.

Tuch, who is an alternate captain for the U.S., has also had a strong tournament so far, posting four goals and six points.

As for the Canadian trio, Quinn has found the most success, putting up one goal and five points. His lone tally was a beauty and a part of Canada’s 4-1 win over Finland in the quarterfinals.

Krebs has one goal and one assist in the tournament, while Levi started just one game in the preliminary round, making 22 saves on 24 shots in a 5-2 Canadian victory against Slovenia.

Canada will face Latvia at 7:20 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, while the U.S. and Germany will square off at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The Bronze Medal Game is slated for 8:20 a.m. Sunday, while the puck will drop for the Gold Medal Game at 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Both are guaranteed to feature at least one Sabres player.

All four games can be seen on NHL Network.