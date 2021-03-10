Flyers rally to down Sabres in shootout

(WIVB) — The Sabres looked better but it still wasn’t good enough to avoid an 8th straight loss.

“Scoring four goals on the road for us and putting ourselves in a position to get a “W” which we desperately need and letting it slip away in the closing minutes of the game is extremely disappointing,” head coach Ralph Krueger said following the game.

Sam Reinhart scored a pair of 1st period goals and the Sabres on the way to a 3-1 lead but the Flyers rallied and would eventually tie the game in the 3rd period on a power play goal by Shayne Gostibehere.

“It’s exhausting just defending the whole game we have to go after the game,” Taylor Hall said. “I think half the game we did a really good job of that and then sat on our heels a little bit after that.”

The game was decided in a shootout. Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick beat Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson in the shootout to close out the 5-4 win.

Jack Eichel did not play due to an upper-body injury. After the game Krueger said the team’s captain will miss a minimum of one week.

Next up: vs. Penguins on Thursday