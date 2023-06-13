BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heading into Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, former Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel and his Vegas Golden Knights own a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers.

A win on Tuesday night would give Vegas its first title in franchise history and Eichel’s first career Stanley Cup.

His career in Buffalo was tumultuous, from being hailed as the franchise’s savior to an ugly exit via trade in 2021.

That being said, here is a timeline of his time in Buffalo, and what has happened since.

June 26, 2015: Selected second overall by Buffalo

In the months leading up to the draft, there was significant hype around both Eichel and Connor McDavid, who went first overall to the Edmonton Oilers. Eichel went second overall to Buffalo and was seen as the player who could save the franchise and end the playoff drought. He signed a three-year entry level deal on July 1, 2015.

October 8, 2015: Scores in first NHL game

Eichel’s career began with a bang, scoring in the second period of his NHL debut as an 18-year-old, getting a shot past then-Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. In his rookie season, Eichel would finish with 24 goals and 32 assists, while playing in all but one game the entire year. He finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting.

October 3, 2017: Signs eight-year, $80 million extension

After the 56-point rookie season and tallying 57 points while missing two months of the 2016-17 season due to an ankle sprain, the Sabres and GM Jason Botterill rewarded him with the long-term deal, set to kick in at the start of the 2018-19 season. It will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

October 3, 2018: Named captain

Just before the start of his fourth NHL season, Eichel was named the 16th captain in franchise history, following Brian Gionta. He was just 21 when the club gave him the “C.”

March 7, 2021: Suffers neck injury against New Jersey

Eichel set a new career high of 36 goals in the 2019-20 season. However, just 21 games into the 2020-21 season, Eichel collided with New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier. Then-head coach Ralph Krueger said that he would be out for the “foreseeable future,” and was subsequently ruled out for the season on April 14 due to a herniated disk.

May 10, 2021: Talks about “disconnect,” shares frustration with Sabres’ approach to injury

This is where the drama begins. Eichel met with the media to discuss the injury, where he talked about a “disconnect” between himself and the team over the treatment of it. He wanted to get disc replacement surgery, but the team wanted him to get fusion surgery.

“I’ve been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I’ve been hurt,” he said. “I’d be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury. There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It’s been tough at times.”

He also alluded to that his future may not be in Buffalo.

“There’s a lot I have to consider,” he said. “But for now, I’m here. I’m the captain of this hockey team. My goal is to be available and to try to help this organization win hockey games. I’ll do that as long as I’m here.”

September 23, 2021: Stripped of captaincy after failed physical

Eichel did not get either surgery over the summer. He failed his physical at training camp and the team stripped him of his captaincy.

GM Kevyn Adams met with the media following the decision and to talk about Eichel’s future in Buffalo.

“To this point, Jack is not willing to move forward with the fusion surgery that our doctors are suggesting. So we’re going to continue to work towards solutions,” he said. “If we have an opportunity to (improve the team) and we feel it’s the right thing for the franchise, then we’ll do it.”

November 4, 2021: Traded to Vegas

The months of trade rumors finally end as Eichel is traded to the Vegas Golden Knights along with a 2023 third-round pick for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a conditional 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

Eichel has the disc replacement surgery on November 12 and makes his Vegas debut on February 16, 2022.

He later confirmed that he had requested a trade from the Sabres, as was widely speculated.

March 10, 2022: Returns to Buffalo for first time, responds to chorus of boos

When he made his first appearance in Buffalo as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Sabres fans booed him mercilessly.

The Sabres won 3-1, with Tuch stripping Eichel of the puck and scoring an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

After the game, Eichel said of the fans, “This is about the loudest I’ve ever heard this place. Really. It took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game.”

November 10, 2022: Gets revenge with hat trick, win in Buffalo

Eichel got his revenge in Buffalo less than a year later, scoring three times all in the third period, including capping the game off with an empty-netter for a 7-4 Vegas win at KeyBank Center.

After the first goal, he stretched his arms out amid the booing, appearing to mock Sabres fans. He chest-bumped the boards after the second goal.

“They were obviously on me all night,” Eichel said. “Yeah, it felt good to get one.”

May 29, 2023: Advances to first Stanley Cup Finals

Eichel scored 27 goals and had 39 assists for Vegas across 67 games in the 2022-23 season for Vegas. In the playoffs, Vegas defeated the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, and have the aforementioned 3-1 series lead against Florida.

In his first playoffs, Eichel has scored six goals and racked up 17 assists.

Now, he is just one win away from lifting Lord Stanley, while the Sabres are still looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.