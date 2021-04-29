Former Sabres Goalie Ryan Miller calling it a career at conclusion of the season

BUFFALO, NY – OCTOBER 5: Ryan Miller #30 of the Buffalo Sabres makes a save during the game with the New York Islanders on October 5, 2005 at HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. The Sabres won 6-4. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Sabres and current Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he’s hanging up the skates at the end of the season.

Miller won the NHL’s top prize as a goalie, capturing the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as a member of the Sabres. That same year Miller took home MVP and Best Goaltender in the Olympics.

In 18 seasons in the league, the better part of 11 of those spent on the Sabres, Miller will retire as the all-time leader among U.S.-born goaltenders in wins (390), second in shutouts (44), and games played (794).

“I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for,” Miller said. “Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm.”

Buffalo selected Miller in the 5th round of the 1999 NHL Draft, and he made his debut with the Sabres on November 19, 2002, against the New Jersey Devils.

Miller ranks 14th on the NHL’s all-time win list, 12th in saves, and 19th in games played.

Currently, he holds Sabres franchise records in career wins (284), appearances (540), minutes (21,660:48), and single-season wins (41 in 2009-10).

Miller also led the Sabres to the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2006 and 2007. He joins Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek as the only Buffalo goaltender to reach consecutive Conference Finals.

The Sabres released a statement this morning saying in part, “his on-ice performance and dedication to our fans has forever endeared Ryan to the Western New York community.”