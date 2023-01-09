BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since the 2006 Eastern Conference finals, the Sabres lost a game in their “goat head” getups.

Beaten for the first time in six games when wearing their black, red and silver throwback threads, the NHL’s highest-scoring team was shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the visiting Flyers on Monday night.

The loss ended a remarkable run in the retro sweaters, as the Sabres rose to the occasion by scoring six goals and winning each of their previous games when dressed in color scheme the team wore from 1996-2006.

Craig Anderson stopped 34 of 38 shots in dropping to 7-6-1 this season. The Flyers scored 2:35 into the game and opened a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period.

The Sabres (20-16-2) had won eight of nine games in rising to the fringes of playoff contention. They were leading the NHL in averaging 4.0 goals per game, and had 43 goals over the past 10 home games.

Following consecutive emotionally charged victories in a sold-out KeyBank Center, the Sabres heard smatterings of boos after all three periods from a sparse crowd on Monday night.

Buffalo returns to home ice Tuesday night against Seattle, and hosts Winnipeg on Thursday.