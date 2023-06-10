BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Quentin Musty took the next step towards his NHL hopes somewhere where he is familiar with.

The Hamburg native grew up a Sabres season ticket holder and later skated for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. He looked back on that this week.

“It’s great to be back in this building where I started my hockey career,” Musty said.

Musty played for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL after being selected with the first overall pick in 2021. He had to overcome many challenges including being sidelined by an injury and going through a coaching change. However, the combine gave him an opportunity to showcase his physical prowess and his potential at the next level.

In 103 games with the Wolves over two seasons, Musty tallied 38 goals and racked up 71 for 109 total points.

“Just cleaning out my game a bit,” he said. “Being more defensive and doing the little things right created more chances for me.”

Many of Musty’s teammates previously participated in the combine, something he said gave him an idea of what to expect during the week.

Musty is currently projected to be a late first round pick in this year’s NHL Draft. However, he said wherever he lands won’t matter as long as he gets a chance to be a part of an NHL roster in the near future.

“The main thing is just getting to a camp,” he said. “It doesn’t matter you get drafted, just trying to earn a contract is the most important thing.”

This year’s NHL Draft will take place in Nashville, Tenn. on June 28 and 29.