Houser stands tall in shootout, Sabres top Islanders 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second straight night, Sabres goaltender Michael Houser did his job and he did it well, stopping 45 shots and keeping the Islanders off the board in the shootout to help the Sabres win 4-3 over New York.

“I felt pretty good compared to last night, not as many jitters early so that was nice because they were wearing some pucks early,” Houser said. “That was nice that I had last night to kind of build off of for the first period tonight.”

Houser faced three shots from the Islanders and gave up zero in the shootout, clinching his second win in as many games.

“Oh my gosh it’s incredible,” teammate Anders Bjork said. “He’s done just an amazing job. You have to tip your hat to that guy. He came in here and did his job so well and we’re all so proud of him and excited for him. I think he’ll keep going and if we need him to he’ll keep doing this. He’s got such a positive energy about him. It’s extremely impressive to be a goalie and play back-to-back, and then all the way with a ton of shots against and take it all the way to a shoot out and stop three shots is just an amazing feat by any goalie. You’ve got a tip your hat to him that just shows his level of compete the type of person he is so just an amazing job by him.”

The Islanders came out firing, putting up 21 shots in the opening period on the goaltender who was playing just his second NHL game. He stopped 20 of them, but gave up one shortly after the Sabres scored a goal of their own. The game was tied 1-1 at first intermission.

New York came back and put two more in the net in the second to give them a 3-1 lead. However, that lead wasn’t big enough, as the Sabres chipped away with two goals from Anders Bjork, one in the second and the equalizer in the third.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout. Bjork stepped up again as the second shooter, scoring the only goal between the two teams.

Houser’s the only Sabres goaltender this season to win games in back-to-back days. Linus Ullmark has two different instances this season where he had back-to-back wins, but those games came at least two days apart.

“I think everyone’s just happy to win that’s the main thing I’m sure they happy for me personally as well but in general we know that this season is winding down we only have a few games left to feel good going into the summer is pretty big for everyone personally I think that’s the main thing everyone started battling tonight really hard you could see that everyone was kind of playing for each other out there and I think they were playing for me too,” Houser said.

The Sabres move on to face the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at 7 p.m.