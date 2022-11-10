BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jack Eichel acknowledged being surprised and hurt by the jeers from Sabres fans last March when he returned for the first time since being traded to the Golden Knights.

Enjoying good health and good vibrations from Vegas’ strong start to this season, Eichel is prepared for the reception he’ll receive Thursday night when playing in Buffalo for the only time this season.

“I just know what to expect this year,” Eichel said following Thursday morning’s game day skate. “It’s going to be a good crowd and just got to be ready to go at puck drop.”

Eichel had an emotional response to post-breakup booing from the crowd of 12,437 at KeyBank Center, which was the largest in Buffalo to that point of the season.

“This is about the loudest I’ve heard this place ever,” Eichel sneered. “Really. After it only took seven years and me leaving for them to get in to the game.”

Eichel reflected on that comment Thursday, offering no regret, but indicating his feelings have softened with time.

“I probably shouldn’t have been last year, but I was a little surprised by the reception,” Eichel said. “I’m just like anyone else. I’m a human being. It was emotional for me like it probably was for them. Maybe I was a little bit hurt. That’s probably why I said the things I said.

“Listen, that’s all in the past now. I’m not going to sit here and say, “I wish I didn’t say it.’ I just don’t think there’s enough time for that. What happened, happened. It’s in the past. I’m just trying to focus on the present. And we have a big game tonight. That’s what I’m worried about.”

Jack Eichel talking candidly and from the heart about the Buffalo breakup & how #Sabres fans received him. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/75ucfSRKCj — Louie Del Rio (@LouieDelRio) November 10, 2022

It was the 26-year-old’s first game in Buffalo since Feb. 28, 2021, which came eight days before he sustained a herniated disk in a 5-2 loss on Long Island.

How to treat the injury — the Sabres favored fusion surgery while Eichel preferred an artificial disk replacement procedure — led to an eight-month stalemate between the player and the Sabres, which eventually forced his trade. The game against Buffalo was Eichel’s 11th since having the replacement procedure shortly after landing in Vegas in November.

“It’s not an easy game to play in by any means, so I’m not going to stand here and act like it was,” Eichel said. “I’m pretty happy it’s over, and move on.”

Eichel is having a splendid start to this season, with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 14 games, and the Golden Knights (12-2-0) have ridden an eight-game win streak to the NHL’s best record.

“People go through injuries and adversity in their career, and I went through a little bit of that,” Eichel said. “I’m happy to be on the other side and happy to be playing hockey and be part of this group.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.