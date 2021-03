NEW YORK (WIVB) — Sabres Interim Head Coach Don Granato is already hard at work making some changes.

A faster pace at practice is one of them. He says he spoke with the players about where they are, and that they need to work harder.

And so far, he’s pleased with the changes he’s seen both individually and collectively at practice.

The Sabres are slated to take on the New York Rangers Monday night at 7 p.m.