GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday was a special night for all at the Miracle League baseball diamond on Grand Island, as Sabres players traded their hockey sticks for bats and took part in a game of baseball at the adaptive field for players with physical disabilities.

“It’s special for them, and it’s special for us too,” said Sabres forward Peyton Krebs. “It puts smiles on our faces too. And we’re just happy to help out and be a part of it.”

Current and former Buffalo Sabres players each paired up with a child. Krebs, Dylan Cozens, Henri Jokiharju, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Casey Mittelstadt were among the players taking part. Alumni like fan-favorite goalie turned broadcaster Martin Biron were on hand too. They hit, ran and scored at the annual event that brings players and families together for a night of fun.

“The partnership between the Miracle League and Sabres … We wouldn’t have the field if it weren’t for the Sabres Foundation,” said Sarah Gruszka, a parent and board member for The Miracle League WNY. “The alumni has been really supportive since day one, they helped with the groundbreaking, they donated a lot of money to get our field up and operational.”

The diamond is designed to be 100 percent accessible for those with physical disabilities.

It’s made of turf that is flat and serves kids who wouldn’t be able to play at other baseball diamonds.

“It is one of the best things to happen to Grand Island and people with disabilities to come out and play,” Gruszka said.

And for one night, players get to be a part of the action and see what makes this place so special.

“These little things, doing this allows us to connect with more people each and everyday, and I look forward to doing it every time,” Krebs said.