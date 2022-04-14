BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On April 14, 1996, the Buffalo Sabres played their final game in an arena filled with fond memories for many Buffalonians.

Memorial Auditorium, or as it was more commonly known, “The Aud,” was the venue to see a big event before KeyBank Center became the place to go. Located at the foot of Main Street near what we now know as Canalside, it was a place where people would sometimes sleep outside in order to get in line for tickets.

And those tickets came in a variety; Concerts, sports and more all came to “The Aud.” It opened in 1940, but it wasn’t for another three decades that the Sabres started calling it home.

Although the last game was played in 1996, “The Aud” wasn’t demolished until 2009. But during that last day on the ice, 16,000 fans accompanied the team, helping boost their spirits to claim a 4-1 victory over the Hartford Whalers.

26 seasons were spent there, and it’s been 26 years since that last game.