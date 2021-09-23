Jack Eichel no longer Sabres captain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams announced Thursday morning that Jack Eichel is no longer team captain.

“From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision,” Adams said.

Ahead of the first day of practices, Adams also told the media Eichel did not pass his physical.

He says Eichel is not willing to have the neck fusion surgery that team doctors suggested.

According to Adams, Eichel will likely head to the injured reserve list. He says this situation is critical in building the organization going forward and wants the fans and players to trust the organization.

“As of now, we are in a situation where we have a player who is resistant to what our medical experts are saying,” Adams added.

He also says they would have acted on an easy solution if there was one.

He did not want to get into if Jack will play again in Buffalo, but says he spoke to the rest of the team and said, “they want to see Jack healthy, back playing hockey,” but also said they’re all about “how to move forward together.”

In this process, Adams says he didn’t get pressure from the Pegulas.

When asked if the team is tanking, Adams says he tells players, “it’s about doing things the right way, and it’s about building.” He added that this season is about the team and the culture and earning respect daily.

On another note, the GM says the Sabres are 100% vaccinated, and testing and NHL protocols will keep Rasmus Dahlin from practicing Thursday, but he will return to the ice tomorrow.