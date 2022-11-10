BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jack Eichel celebrated his return to the city where his NHL career began by scoring a hat trick, and the league-leading Golden Knights won their ninth game in a row Thursday night, 7-4 against the skidding Sabres, who dropped to .500 with their fourth consecutive loss.

The victory was Eichel’s first in Buffalo since Jan. 30, 2021. The Sabres lost the last four home games Eichel played in that season, and beat Vegas last March in Eichel’s return to Buffalo.

The crowd at KeyBank Center again voiced its disdain for Eichel on every shift, and boosted its booing whenever Eichel touched the puck. There were frequent chants of “Jack you suck!” The vitriol from Sabres fans was amplified by the departed captain’s postgame remarks last season that “this is about the loudest I’ve heard this place ever.”

The loudest cheers Thursday night came when Eichel was stopped on breakaways by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after being stopped by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Stretching out his arms to soak in the crowd reaction after scoring his first of three goals in the final period, Eichel opened the third with an assist that gave Vegas a 4-2 lead. A number of gold hats were tossed on the ice when Eichel scored his third goal, into an empty net in the closing seconds.

With his third career hat trick, and first since scoring four goals on Nov. 16, 2019, Eichel now has nine goals and 10 assists for Vegas (13-2-0) this season. He has 42 points in 49 games with the Golden Knights since getting traded out of Buffalo a year ago, and having artificial disk replacement surgery on his injured neck, which the Sabres would not approve.

Tage Thompson scored two goals for the Sabres. Eichel’s heir at the center of Buffalo’s top line has 10 goals this season, and has recorded 15 points over his past seven games. Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Rasmus Asplund had a shorthanded goal in the third period. Thompson and Mittelstadt each scored on power plays, giving the Sabres goals with the man-advantage in eight consecutive games, the team’s longest streak in eight seasons.

Following Tuesday’s loss to the lowly Coyotes, the struggling Sabres (7-7-0) ride their four-game skid in to Saturday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins (11-2-0).