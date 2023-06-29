BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres forward Jack Quinn had surgery this week to repair an Achilles tendon injury and will miss the start of the coming season, the team confirmed Thursday.

Quinn’s injury, first reported by Eilliotte Friedman of TSN, occurred during offseason training. His expected recovery timeline is four to six months. The Sabres open the season Oct. 12, fewer than four months from the date of Quinn’s surgery. A full six-month recovery would extend to the end of December, more than 35 games into the season.

Buffalo’s first-round draft pick in 2020 (eighth overall), Quinn had 14 goals and 23 assists in 75 games in his rookie season at age 21. He averaged 13:51 minutes of ice time, often playing on one of the top two forward lines.

Quinn helped Canada win a gold medal at the IIHF World Championships in May, tallying two goals and five assists in 10 games at the tournament.