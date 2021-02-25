KeyBank Center to welcome Sabres fans in the stands at 10% capacity for select home games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Sabres are shedding some light on their plan to allow fans back into the stands at KeyBank Center.

The team will allow fans back into the arena for select home games beginning on March 20, according to a Tweet from the team.

In accordance with New York State regulation, fan attendance will be capped at 10% capacity in Keybank Center.

Sabres officials say, fans will have to comply with local and state COVID-19 regulations and will have to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

The Sabres have released the following statement in regards to fan attendance at KeyBank Center this season.

Season ticket holders will have first dibs on the limited tickets. The Sabres say more information will be available in coming days.