Krebs nets first two career NHL goals in 6-3 Sabres win

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just days after rookie teammate Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal, Peyton Krebs did the same on Saturday. The young forward netted two in the Sabres’ 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, one in each of the first two periods.

Krebs’s first goal came on a redirect of a Henri Jokiharju shot late in the first period. The Sabres had a 3-2 lead at that point already.

Goal number two happened in the second period. Krebs came out of the box after serving two minutes for a penalty. Rasmus Asplund found Krebs at center ice, and he took it the rest of the way, scoring his second goal of his career and second of the night.

It was part of an offensive barrage from the Sabres. Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson both scored two goals themselves. Thompson had two in the first period, while Skinner scored in the first and third.

Goaltender Michael Houser picked up his second win of the season, and is now 2-0 in starts since signing with the team earlier this month.

The Sabres move to 13-21-7 on the season. They go on the road to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.