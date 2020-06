Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) carries the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres announced forward Kyle Okposo had surgery on his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

Okposo finished the season with 9 goals and 19 points in 52 games.

The 32-year old winger has three more seasons left on his current deal that carries a $6-million cap hit.