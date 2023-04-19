BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato are scheduled to hold a season-ending press conference Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

The Sabres had their best season in over a decade, finishing with a 44-33-7 record for 91 points, though it still wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs. An exciting end to the season left them one point behind the final Wild Card position, extending their NHL-record playoff drought to 12 seasons.

The Sabres were led by Tage Thompson’s 47 goals and 94 points, while Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens all topped 30 goals and Rasmus Dahlin logged 58 assists. Rookie goalie Devin Levi impressed late in the year and could be the goaltender of the future.

Captain Kyle Okposo is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as is veteran Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza.