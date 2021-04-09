Mittelstadt shines in Sabres loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost to the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Friday but we’ve reached the point in the season that progress isn’t necessarily measured by wins and losses.

The steady improvement of young players like Casey Mittelstadt should be the focus. The Sabres forward scored another goal and has 4 goals and 2 assists in the team’s last 6 games. He credits maturity for his recent hot streak.

“I think I just had some time to grow up,” Mittelstadt told reporters after Friday’s game. “I don’t know if it’s so much on the ice as it is off the ice, getting myself ready to play, taking care of my body away from the rink. I think you get in what you put out.”

Interim head coach Don Granato deserves some of the credit for Mittelstadt’s growth. Granato says there’s one area where he’s seen Mittelstadt grow the most.



“His competitiveness is number one because of the level where at, that was the one that needed to raise and he’s done it. He has made that step and now his skill is seen,” Granato said.

The Sabres head coach says grooming all of the young players is a top priority.

Next game: at Flyers on Sunday