HAMILTON, Ont. (WIVB) — The NHL announced Wednesday the attractions and activities planned for the pregame of the 2022 Heritage Classic between the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs this Sunday.
The game will be held at Time Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League. The Stanley Cup will be there for fans to take photos with.
The pregame festivities will begin at 12 p.m. and continue through the end of the game’s second intermission. A Heritage Classic ticket is required for entry. Below is a list of vendors and attractions they are offering at the pregame.
- Canadian Tire: Free Canadian Tire 100th birthday-branded sunglasses or eye black stickers
- Chipotle: “Slap Shot Challenge” tent, build your own bowl, prizes
- Clorox: “Beat the Sneeze” tent, photo moments, product giveaways, fasted slapshot challenge
- Esso: Have photo taken and superimposed on Tim Hortons Field, see Hart, Conn Smythe, Art Ross trophies
- Fanatics: Official Heritage Classic merchandise stands
- Honda: “Win a Civic” contest to win 2022 Honda Civic
- Kruger: Opportunity for premium seat upgrade by entering name in drawing
- Milwaukee Tool: See latest Milwaukee Tool innovations
- Molson: (19 years and older) “Molton Hockey House” Cold and refreshing Molson products
- Nestlé: “KITKAT Hardest Shot” contest
- NHL Fan Access App: Includes maps, schedules, “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, prize opportunities
- Oikos: “Accuracy Challenge” tests best shooting range and accuracy
- Olymel: “Target Practice” tests shooting accuracy
- PROLINE+: Those who sign up can put their sports knowledge to the test to win prizes
- Rogers: Try to win one-of-a-kind art David Arrigo piece, meet Maple Leafs alumni, slot machine for free swag
- Scotiabank: Meet members of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team, autographs, photo ops
- SkipTheDishes: “Skippy the Puck” game to win delicious prizes
- Sobeys: Test skills at interactive hockey game, free food samples, giveaways
- Ticketmaster: “Bullseye Battle” wrist shot competition, aim for the bullseye
- Tim Hortons: Coffee Truck with coffee, hot chocolate, free Upper Deck hockey card
- Upper Deck: Personalized Heritage Classic hockey card, win prizes, games like Pack Wars and Box Hockey
GO Transit $10 weekend passes are available for bus shuttle service between the West Harbour station and Tim Hortons Field. Pregame shuttles will operate between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. and depart postgame.
