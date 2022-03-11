HAMILTON, Ont. (WIVB) — The NHL announced Wednesday the attractions and activities planned for the pregame of the 2022 Heritage Classic between the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs this Sunday.

The game will be held at Time Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League. The Stanley Cup will be there for fans to take photos with.

The pregame festivities will begin at 12 p.m. and continue through the end of the game’s second intermission. A Heritage Classic ticket is required for entry. Below is a list of vendors and attractions they are offering at the pregame.

Canadian Tire : Free Canadian Tire 100th birthday-branded sunglasses or eye black stickers

: Free Canadian Tire 100th birthday-branded sunglasses or eye black stickers Chipotle : “Slap Shot Challenge” tent, build your own bowl, prizes

: “Slap Shot Challenge” tent, build your own bowl, prizes Clorox : “Beat the Sneeze” tent, photo moments, product giveaways, fasted slapshot challenge

: “Beat the Sneeze” tent, photo moments, product giveaways, fasted slapshot challenge Esso : Have photo taken and superimposed on Tim Hortons Field, see Hart, Conn Smythe, Art Ross trophies

: Have photo taken and superimposed on Tim Hortons Field, see Hart, Conn Smythe, Art Ross trophies Fanatics : Official Heritage Classic merchandise stands

: Official Heritage Classic merchandise stands Honda : “Win a Civic” contest to win 2022 Honda Civic

: “Win a Civic” contest to win 2022 Honda Civic Kruger : Opportunity for premium seat upgrade by entering name in drawing

: Opportunity for premium seat upgrade by entering name in drawing Milwaukee Tool : See latest Milwaukee Tool innovations

: See latest Milwaukee Tool innovations Molson : (19 years and older) “Molton Hockey House” Cold and refreshing Molson products

: (19 years and older) “Molton Hockey House” Cold and refreshing Molson products Nestlé : “KITKAT Hardest Shot” contest

: “KITKAT Hardest Shot” contest NHL Fan Access App : Includes maps, schedules, “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, prize opportunities

: Includes maps, schedules, “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, prize opportunities Oikos : “Accuracy Challenge” tests best shooting range and accuracy

: “Accuracy Challenge” tests best shooting range and accuracy Olymel : “Target Practice” tests shooting accuracy

: “Target Practice” tests shooting accuracy PROLINE+ : Those who sign up can put their sports knowledge to the test to win prizes

: Those who sign up can put their sports knowledge to the test to win prizes Rogers : Try to win one-of-a-kind art David Arrigo piece, meet Maple Leafs alumni, slot machine for free swag

: Try to win one-of-a-kind art David Arrigo piece, meet Maple Leafs alumni, slot machine for free swag Scotiabank : Meet members of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team, autographs, photo ops

: Meet members of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team, autographs, photo ops SkipTheDishes : “Skippy the Puck” game to win delicious prizes

: “Skippy the Puck” game to win delicious prizes Sobeys : Test skills at interactive hockey game, free food samples, giveaways

: Test skills at interactive hockey game, free food samples, giveaways Ticketmaster : “Bullseye Battle” wrist shot competition, aim for the bullseye

: “Bullseye Battle” wrist shot competition, aim for the bullseye Tim Hortons: Coffee Truck with coffee, hot chocolate, free Upper Deck hockey card

Coffee Truck with coffee, hot chocolate, free Upper Deck hockey card Upper Deck: Personalized Heritage Classic hockey card, win prizes, games like Pack Wars and Box Hockey

GO Transit $10 weekend passes are available for bus shuttle service between the West Harbour station and Tim Hortons Field. Pregame shuttles will operate between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. and depart postgame.

