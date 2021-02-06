NHL announces rescheduling of postponed Sabres games

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger watches during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The NHL announced updates to the Sabres schedule.

The following games have been rescheduled:

Buffalo at Washington, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

New Jersey at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET

Sabres games were originally postponed at least through February 8 after Rasmus Ristoleinen and Taylor Hall entered the NHL’s COVID Protocols.

Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder both were also put on the team’s COVID list Wednesday evening, with defenseman Jake McCabe being added to the list on Thursday.

Head Coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

As of Friday, no new members of the Sabres were added to the list.