NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Alex Turcotte

If there is one thing we know about the current state of the Sabres — they’re thin at center. Lucky for them, this year’s draft class is heavy with pivots who could be a difference maker for the Blue & Gold.

While there is a chance Alex Turcotte comes off the board as the third overall pick to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks, he could also slip down and be a steal for Buffalo at 7. Asked to describe himself at the NHL Combine, the 18-year-old centerman called himself competitive.



I think that’s why I play a 200-foot game,” he said. “Someone that can create offensively, but can be relied on in the defensive zone and just be a complete hockey player.”

Somebody who knows the passion and dependability Turcotte brings is Jack Hughes, who compares his former teammate to Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

“I think the way Turcs plays, with his skill and hardness, at the same time — that’s unbelievable. Anyone you ask here will say how competitive a kid he is, and kind of prides himself on his hard work,” Hughes said during the combine.



“He has an ability to read the play, go out there, and make the right decisions and execute the plays,” added Director NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr when asked about Turcotte. “He just has a real good understanding of the game. But, everything about him, with his speed, his skill set there, there’s a little bit of deceptiveness there, and that’s hard to defend against.”

Turcotte is committed to playing college hockey at Wisconsin.