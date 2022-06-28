Conor Geekie’s a big body forward the Sabres could target in this year’s draft. At 6’3″… THE 18-year-old is one of the bigger centers among the top North American prospects. He finished last season with 70 points in 63 games for the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL.

“Offensive zone is kind of where I thrive,” Geekie said. “With my IQ and my vision I think my shot’s up there too, but my ability to see lanes is second to none.”

Geekie tries to emulate Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl because of his IQ and vision on the ice.

“I put myself in the right spot with my IQ, not being the fastest skater, really trusted my IQ and my vision to make sure I’m in the right spot,” Geekie said.

Conor grew up in the small town of Strathclair, Manitoba, Canada. The town’s population is about 137 people. He believes those humble beginnings can carry over to his pro career.

“I was lucky enough to have a key to the rink in town,” Geekie said. “It wasn’t the nicest rink, don’t get me wrong. There’s probably some cattle in there right now. I think for the most part that almost made me better.”

Geekie also has a tie to the Sabres. He played with Peyton Krebs two years ago in the WHL.

“He’s a pro,” Geekie said. “He works super hard. One of the hardest working players I’ve ever played with. Super great guy, super nice to be around, cracks a great joke once in awhile, too so I think kind of more how he carried himself was something that I picked up on, how hard he works and obviously stuff on the ice, he’s a pretty special player.”

Multiple NHL scouting websites talk about Conor’s hockey IQ and his shooting. While mock drafts have him going anywhere from the top to the bottom of the first round, he’s just focused on getting his opportunity.

“For me it’s just kind of be myself,” Geekie said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in my game. Getting stronger is something that I really want to work on this summer and the upcoming summers for sure, but I think just driving my passion you know? Following what I want to do, my motivation is pretty high when it comes to getting there.”

Geekie is currently projected to be a top 15 pick in the most recent NHL mock draft.