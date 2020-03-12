NHL advises teams to not gather for hockey practice or meetings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Hockey League announced Thursday that it is advising teams to not conduct team meetings, practices or morning skates as the league weighs its next steps.

The Sabres are in Montreal, scheduled to play the Canadiens.

This advice follows the National Basketball Association’s quick decision Wednesday night to suspend its season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sabres have 68 points and a record of 30-31-8, after winning their most recent game at home against the Washington Capitals. They are on track to miss the playoffs.