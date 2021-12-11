NHL releases statement on Sabres-Rangers finish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after the Sabres lost a heartbreaker to the New York Rangers, the NHL has released its statement regarding the would-be game-tying goal in the final minute of Friday’s contest.

Trailing 2-1 with less than a minute to go in Friday’s matchup with the New York Rangers, the Sabres put one in the back of the net. The referees did a video review, and determined the goal was good, however the situation room needed to check to see if anyone was offsides prior to the goal.

After a review, it was determined that Rasmus Dahlin was offsides, and there was no goal. Time ran out on the Sabres after that, and they ultimately lost 2-1.

Saturday, the NHL released its statement after a full review of the incident. NHL Senior Executive VP Colin Campbell wrote:

“The original call on the ice, ‘good goal,’ should have stood because video replay could not definitively determine that the stick of Buffalo Player Victor Olofsson touched the puck before Rasmus Dahlin tagged up. In instances when video replay cannot definitively determine a play, League policy is to stay with the original call on the ice.”

This won’t change the outcome of Friday’s game, so the Sabres still sit at 8-15-3. They play the Washington Capitals at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.