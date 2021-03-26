Not-So-Sweet 16

(WIVB) — It was another strange day in Sabreland that ended in a familiar way… a 16th loss in a row.

A few hours before the game, the Sabres announced that interim head coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis had been placed on the Covid protocol list.

General manager Kevyn Adams filled in as the head coach.

A lot changed prior puck drop but the game itself was a storyline that’s been told a lot this season.

The Sabres were shutout by the Penguins 4-0 and have now lost 16 straight games.

“It’s terrible to lose anyway, suite level, press box level, ice level, player, coach, GM it doesn’t matter it’s tough,” Kevyn Adams said about watching the game from behind the bench. “We’re in it together, we’re in tough and we know that it’s never an easy way out of these things you have to fight you have to dig in.”

The Sabres have now scored 8 goals in the last 7 games.

Sabres next game: Saturday at Boston