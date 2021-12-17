Numerous NHL games get delayed due to COVID, including one in Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of NHL games are getting delayed due to COVID-19, and that includes one in Buffalo.

On Friday, the NHL announced a number of postponements for games that had been scheduled through December 23. Many of them involved the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

Included in the list is the Avalanche’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, which was previously scheduled for December 22.

“The National Hockey League announced today that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle,” the NHL wrote in a news release. “Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26.”