EDMONTON, Alb., Canada (WIVB) – Buffalo’s attempt at a third straight win fell short Thursday night, as the Edmonton Oilers scored early and often to top the Sabres, 6-1. The Oilers scored two goals in each period to take a lead they never relinquished.

Victor Olofsson’s the only Sabre that scored. He put one in the net in the third period, but at that point it was too little, too late, as the Sabres trailed 4-1 after that.

Craig Anderson faced 36 shots and stopped 30 of them.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both scored, bringing their goal tallies to 34 and 40 respectively. Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse, Devin Shore, and Tyson Barrie all scored the remaining goals for Edmonton.

The Sabres fall to 20-33-8. Up next, they face the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9 p.m.