Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres forward Victor Olofsson will miss 5-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.

The rookie suffered the injury in the 3rd period of Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton.

The 24-year-old was having a great season prior to the injury.

Olofsson leads all rookies in both goals(16) and points(35).

The Sabres next game is Saturday against Florida at KeyBank Center.