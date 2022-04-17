PHILADELPHIA (WIVB) – Back to back games on back to back days led to back to back wins for the Sabres. After beating the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night, they won again Sunday, taking a 5-3 victory on the road. Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson scored two goals each to help them pick up the win.

Much like Saturday’s game, they fell behind early, allowing a goal in the opening minutes to fall behind 1-0. They outscored the Flyers 5-2 the rest of the way.

“You can tell we don’t feel like we are giving up when teams score a goal or two against us,” forward Anders Bjork said. “We still have that confidence that we’ve built over this year so I think that’s a huge step from the beginning of the year where we were letting games go when teams to score one or two goals quick on us.”

Bjork had a goal of his own in the first period, his fifth of the season.

Olofsson scored the team’s first and third goals of the night, bringing his season total to 20. That ties a career high for the young forward, who had 20 goals in the 2019-20 season. He’s now scored six in the month of April, and 13 in the last two months alone.

Tage Thompson continued his career season with two goals as well, one in the second and an empty-netter in the third to seal the victory. He’s now at 36 goals on the year.

The Sabres move to 29-38-11. Up next they face New Jersey on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.