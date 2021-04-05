Only hundreds watched Sabres beat Rangers in person on Saturday

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato (left) and assistant coach Matt Ellis behind the bench during the game against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s something that hasn’t happened much this season. This past Saturday, the Sabres won a game.

But unfortunately, there weren’t many people at the KeyBank Center to see it.

With the current COVID-19 rules, seating was limited. Being a venue that holds more than 10,000 people, it could not exceed more than 10 percent capacity.

That means 1,900 fans could have been in the stands.

With many celebrating the slow return of normal life amid the growing number of vaccinations, one would think the venue might have had at least 1,000 people watching the game.

But that wasn’t the case. On Monday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres responded to a News 4 inquiry about the game’s attendance.

The number of people who were watching in person? Just 302.

It’s no secret that the Sabres haven’t had a great season. They’re a team who, this year, broke a franchise record with 18 straight losses. But it’s not clear whether that or health concerns were the reason behind so few fans in the stands.

Either way, the game was a win for this side of the state, as Buffalo beat the New York Rangers 3-2. This brought the team’s record up to 8-23-6.

Tuesday night, the Sabres will be in New Jersey as they take on the Devils — the second worst team in the East Division with 13 wins, 17 losses and six overtime losses. The game begins at 7 p.m.

